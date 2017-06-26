LIVESTREAM: President Donald Trump meets India PM Narendra Modi

President Donald Trump is meeting with India Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the first time Monday, and the two will make a joint statement around 4 p.m. Central Time.

The two world leaders will give their joint statement in the White House Rose Garden Monday. NBC will be live at the Rose Garden, and you can watch the statement live, right here.

Trump and Modi are the leaders of the world's two largest democracies, and the Associated Press reports that the two are seeking stronger strategic ties between their nations.