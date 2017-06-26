Campaign aims to deter impaired boating in Kentucky

There will be increased law enforcement monitoring Kentucky waterways this weekend as part of a national campaign to deter impaired boating.



A statement from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources says the initiative called Operation Dry Water will be conducted June 30-July2.



Maj. Shane Carrier, assistant director of law enforcement for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, says the goal is to make boating safer for everyone.



According to the Operation Dry Water website, alcohol is the leading contributing factor in deadly boating accidents.

For more information about Operation Dry Water, click here.