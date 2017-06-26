Local leaders learn how to make art an economy

Speakers talked to our leaders about projects they can start in their own towns.

Your local leaders are trying to boost the economy through the arts.

The leaders in your cities are learning how to capitalize on art and culture.

In a two-day, intensive training, about 60 leaders are learning about creative place-making. That's through a new program by the Delta Regional Authority that will not only be awarding thousands of dollars in grants, but also helping rural towns grow.

"We're trying to really jump start these local rural economies by using what they have that is unique to their place," said Joshua Price, DRA Communications Manager, "Which is art, culture, music, craftsmen, artisans, the things that really make those places feel like home."

Local leaders tell me this is a wake up call to what their cities need.

"I'm sitting in that meeting thinking, 'We can do that here," said Dixon, Kentucky, Mayor Carolyn Townsend.

Rural Policy Research Institute President and CEO Chuck Fluharty said getting creative can help your local economies. "Creative place-making is all about saying: This is a sector that needs to be united with the other sectors to improve the overall benefit for a community's future," he explained.

The DRA said Paducah is a great example and has been doing that for years with the LowerTown Art District.

Speaker Zack Mannheimer, a community planner with McClure Engineering, said when people say they want to go see the world, your community should be on their list.

A closet artist and a mayor of a small town, Townsend said she loves that. "Another way of growing your community is promoting the arts, good food, good restaurant, good places to live," she said.

The DRA's goal is to help the small towns near the Delta region compete with big cities.

The Kentucky Arts Council offers free consultations to cities looking to emphasize their arts communities. For more information, click here.