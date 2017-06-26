KSP trooper found spending state money for personal use won't face charges

A Kentucky State Police Post 1 trooper used state money for personal use. That's what we've found in an investigation and confirmed with KSP. Former Trooper Logan Burks resigned from his position in April. He tendered this short letter, with no explanation.

He was using a state-issued fuel card for personal use. In an investigation where we've requested documents for months, we learned he racked up $721.07 in unauthorized spending. We confirmed that figure with an accountant.

This is how the process works: Troopers fill out these monthly automotive sheets. They turn them in to their supervisors at the post, who review them. The fuel card company then compiles the data, which you can download a spreadsheet of, and KSP leaders in Frankfort compare the fuel card data to the sheets troopers turn in.

From October to March 2017, that's when $721 were charged but not listed on Burks' sheets. But, Burks doesn't face any charges. I spoke with Kentucky State Police Public Affairs Officer Lt. Michael Webb in Frankfort. When asked why Burks doesn't face charges, he said there were several reasons.

"We presented his options. He could resign and pay full restitution. We also consulted with a local prosecutor, and it was mutually determined that it would be best to not incur further taxpayer burden and take him through the court system when he provided restitution to the victims," Webb said.

Webb told me KSP initiated its own audit into the fuel card, and caught the discrepancy. But, because Burks resigned, there was no internal investigation. Webb said he believes Burks paid the entire $721 back to the taxpayers in restitution.

So, does the spending qualify Burks for criminal charges? Yes. According to state statute, more than $500 within a 6 month period would qualify for a class D felony "theft by unlawful taking" charge. If he were to face an abuse of public trust charge, a class D felony would apply, because the amount is less than $10,000. But again, the decision was made not to charge him.

I also contacted Burks. He asked me to respect his wishes and not run the story, but would not return my call.

KSP could not comment on other agencies' policies as to whether Burks would be able to work in law enforcement again. But, in this KSP memorandum, it says Burks should not be rehired.

Burks started working for Post 1 in 2014. KSP paid for his time in the academy.