Enter for Quota Deer Hunts at LBL

Every year, anyone with a permit is allowed to use bows and crossbows to hunt for deer at Land Between the Lakes. Only a select few get to hunt with a firearm though. That's during a Quota Deer Hunt.

Hunters can now apply for Quota Deer Hunts. LBL will host four of these hunts in 2017.

Kentucky:

Youth Quota Hunt- October 28-29

Adult Quota Hunt- November 18-19

Tennessee:

Youth Quota Hunt- October 21-22

Adult Quota Hunt- November 10-11

You can apply for your name to be drawn for one of these hunts from July 1-31. All quota hunt permits will be for one deer, either-sex permit. LBL does have a one antlered buck limit.

All hunters must have the following while hunting:

LBL Quota Hunt Permit

LBL Hunter Use Permit

Appropriate state hunting license

Deer Permit

Hunter safety card

More more information about hunting at LBL; click here.

