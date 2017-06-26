Enter for Quota Deer Hunts at LBL

Every year, anyone with a permit is allowed to use bows and crossbows to hunt for deer at Land Between the Lakes. Only a select few get to hunt with a firearm though. That's during a Quota Deer Hunt.
Hunters can now apply for Quota Deer Hunts. LBL will host four of these hunts in 2017.
Kentucky:
Youth Quota Hunt- October 28-29
Adult Quota Hunt- November 18-19
Tennessee:
Youth Quota Hunt- October 21-22
Adult Quota Hunt- November 10-11
You can apply for your name to be drawn for one of these hunts from July 1-31. All quota hunt permits will be for one deer, either-sex permit. LBL does have a one antlered buck limit.
All hunters must have the following while hunting:
More more information about hunting at LBL; click here.
