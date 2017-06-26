Minors Setback: Kyle Schwarber not surprised about demotion

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Kyle Schwarber says he's not surprised the Chicago Cubs demoted him, saying that "the numbers spoke for themselves."



Schwarber's October return following a knee injury helped fuel Chicago's first World Series title in 108 years, but he was sent down to Triple-A Iowa on Thursday after hitting .171 in 64 games this season.



Schwarber joined Iowa in time for Monday's home game against New Orleans, where he was scheduled to hit third and play left field.



Schwarber says the Cubs haven't given him a timeline for when he might rejoin them. He says he's looking to recapture what made him successful in the first place.

