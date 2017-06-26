Local state's attorney sues opioid companies on behalf of county and Illinois

A local Illinois county has filed a lawsuit against five manufacturers of prescription opioids, alleging the companies lied about the risks, benefits and negative effects of the drugs to make more money.

On Monday, Union County State's Attorney Tyler Edmonds filed the lawsuit against Perdue Pharma, Endo Health Solutions, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and its subsidiary Cephalon, Johnson & Johnson, and Allergan.

Edmonds is bringing the suit on behalf of the people of Union County, the people of Illinois as a whole, and the Union County government.

The suit seeks the following:

- Injunctive relief to prevent the companies from using deceptive practices in the future, which would mean a court order preventing those practices

- Restitution of money the companies acquired as a result of the deception they are accused of

- To give up profits gotten by the deception they're accused of

- Civil penalties of $50,000 per violation of the Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Practices Act

- Civil penalties of $10,000 for violations of the Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Practices Act against individuals over 65 years of age

- Fees and cost of the suit

Edmonds' office says attorney Thomas Lech, former Madison County Circuit Court Chief Judge Ann Callis, and attorney Greg Jones have been appointed as special assistant state's attorneys to help with the case.

In a news releases sent Monday about the lawsuit, Edmonds said:

Throughout the country there is an opioid addiction crisis. Illinois and Union County are no different. This addiction crisis crosses all socioeconomic classes and includes your neighbors, friends, family members, and co-workers. All too often this opioid addiction leads to illicit drug use, crime, overdose and death. We believe that the evidence will show that this crisis was brought about by opioid manufacturers’ drive for profits at the expense of people. Opioid manufacturers through a coordinated, sophisticated and deceptive marketing campaign have led prescribers and consumers to believe that opioids were not addictive, addiction was easy to overcome, and prolonged use of opioids was appropriate for even low-level pain. The representations of the opioid manufacturers are not supported by, and in most instances are directly contrary to, the scientific evidence. We need to do everything we can to stop this crisis, and one of the ways to do that is to hold the opioid manufacturers responsible for their actions.

Edmonds' office provided a copy of the lawsuit it has filed, which you can read below this story.