Car knocks buggy off road in Graves County - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Car knocks buggy off road in Graves County

Posted: Updated:
By Staff report
GRAVES COUNTY, KY -

A car knocked a horse-drawn buggy off the road in Graves County on Monday.

The crash happened on Kentucky 384 on Monday afternoon. 

Sheriff's deputies say the car tried to pass the buggy too close and sideswiped it.

Deputies say both drivers are OK.

Powered by Frankly