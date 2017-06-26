Darnall completes goal of running a marathon on all seven continents

Five years ago, Jason Darnall set a goal to run a marathon on all seven continents. That goal was completed earlier this month when Darnall crossed the finish line in Zimbabwe Africa.

"I did Rio and Australia last year," he said. "I ran Antarctica at the end of January. Then went to Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe and we finished the marathon there and that was number seven."

And that number means more to Darnall than all the miles he has run in the process.

"It is kind of an exclusive club," said Darnall. "About six or seven hundred in the world have ever done that."

With each event came new experiences during and after each race.

"Australia was run in the outback," he said. "Antarctica was run on very large rocks. Africa, there was an incident with an elephant."

But with those experiences came struggles, none bigger than when Darnell was sent to the hospital for heat exhaustion after running a marathon in Rio De Janeiro.

"I spent about four hours in the emergency room there so that is a war story." Darnall said. "So what better way to commemorate it than to go ahead and have my badge framed with the rest of these pictures I have on my wall."

But the picture that means the most to Darnall, is the last one he took while in Africa.

"Jenny my wife was there and once I saw her she was smiling," he said about crossing the finish line. "It started to sink in that the long hard road was over at that point."

