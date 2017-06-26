School board member quits after heated debate about superintendent

A Livingston County School Board member has resigned after a disagreement about the superintendent’s job performance. Kathleen Cockrel said it was the second time she was called names and insulted by fellow board members.

The disagreement is about Superintendent Victor Zimmerman’s performance. Cockrel tells us out of 128 surveys distributed throughout the county, more than 120 were scathing. Despite her assessment of the surveys, the board voted to grade Zimmerman "accomplished" in the categories of strategic, instructional, human resource, and collaborative leadership. They awarded him "exemplary" in influential leadership. In cultural leadership, they noted "growth" is required. For his management leadership, they deemed him "developing."

Margie Williams has been a member of the district’s Parent Teacher Organization for more than 20 years. She has a junior at Livingston County who will be her fourth graduate from the school. “The kids have to share books. We have a track team, but we don't have a track. Anything that we try to do, there's always opposition,” she said. Williams blames that opposition on Zimmerman.

“It’s hostile. It's a hostile work environment. I've seen it before, and it's not good,” she said. Cockrel told parents and teachers after she quit her elected position on the board.

She said she’s seeking legal counsel to discuss her treatment on the board. Cockrel also tells us the Office of Education Accountability is looking into the Superintendent’s actions.

Williams said she thinks if the surveys were so scathing, Zimmerman should be fired early and the district should pay out the rest of his contract.

Another concern many people had at Monday night’s meeting was about the lack of a public comment of any kind. Many parents and staff I spoke to said it had been common practice at prior meetings.

Many of the people at the meeting were there to support the high school’s cheerleading coach, Janet McGregor. Her contract was not renewed after more than 25 years as coach and winning a state championship in 2016.

McGregor hired Abigail Barnes with the Alford Law Office to help. “I feel like the manner in which she was let go was unfair. It was an unfortunate end to a career that was stellar,” Barnes told Local 6. She said she will try to resolve the issue with the school’s attorney. If they can’t come to a conclusion, she said she’ll explore their legal options.