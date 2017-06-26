MISSING: 13-year-old Ashianna Cheirs of Paducah

Paducah police want your help finding a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing on Monday.

Police say 13-year-old Ashianna Cheirs was last seen around 8:40 p.m. Monday at her home in Paducah.

She is described as standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 123 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue sweatshirt and purple and pink shoes.

If you know where Ashianna is, you can call Paducah police at 270-444-8550.