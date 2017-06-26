Parents worried by new Snapchat feature

The popular photo app Snapchat recently launched a new feature called Snap Map. It's a quick and easy way to share your location with your followers. But, some parents wonder if the feature goes too far.

One father told me Snap Map is just another example of the world we live in.

"I think that, like everything, we have a growing tendency to share everything and not think first," said Luke Terpstra.

Although his son is not old enough to use the app, Terpstra is already planning on how to properly raise his child in an over-sharing world.

"You can post a picture and just have the wrong stuff in the background. It could be a concern that the wrong person can see it and know where you are," said Tepstra.

That is a concern Carbondale Police Sgt. Amber Ronketto shares. She said Snap Map can potentially be dangerous for people of all ages.

"If you're checking in at a whole bunch of locations that aren't your house, a potential criminal who knows where you live or can figure it out from your past check-ins — where you live — (and) can come and burglarize your house," said Ronketto.

To prevent your location from being shared, you can put the feature in ghost mode in the app's settings.

Ronketto said she wants to encourage all parents to talk with their kids about who they are adding as friends on their social media.