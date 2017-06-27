North Friendship Road in Paducah back open to traffic

UPDATE: North Friendship Road has been reopened to traffic.

ORIGINAL STORY: The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is asking drivers to avoid North Friendship Road in Paducah.



Deputies say a semi got stuck at the intersection of Maryland Street.



The semi was attempting to turn onto North Friendship Road when the wheels of the trailer went off the road.



The road is expected to be closed until about 8:00 a.m.



Drivers are asked to find an alternative route.