Six things to know - 6/27/17

Here are six things to know for today.



Syria may be preparing for another chemical weapon attack. That's according to a statement released from the White House. This comes months after a chemical attack killed dozens of people in a rebel-held town, including children.



A rally to protect your civil rights in Missouri is happening today. NAACP members are protesting against a bill on Governor Eric Greitens' desk. The bill makes it more difficult to sue for housing or employment discrimination. Greitens has not said if he will sign the bill into law.



Congress' nonpartisan budget referee says the Senate Republican health care bill would leave 22 million additional people uninsured in 2026 compared to President Barack Obama's law. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wants to win Senate passage this week. To be approved, no more than two of the 52 GOP senators can vote against it.



Major wildfires continue on the west coast. California, Utah, and Arizona are all impacted. Crews are battling several fires as temperatures are expected in the triple digits.



If you are looking for a job, Teletech needs to fill more than 600 positions in Paducah. A hiring event is happening from 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. at 2301 McCracken Boulevard. These are full time customer care representative positions to support the healthcare industry.



We will be learning the headliner and schedule for this year's Telethon of Stars today. It will be the 61st year for the fundraiser. The telethon raises money for kids and adults with special needs.