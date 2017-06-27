US 51 at edge of Clinton, KY blocked due to damaged utility pole

A portion of US 51 near Clinton, Kentucky is blocked.



The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say a semi clipped a utility pole along US 51 at the intersection with KY 703 in Hickman County.



This is at the edge of Clinton.



US 51 is blocked. A detour is being set up via KY 1728.



A utility crew will be repairing the damage.



The road is expected to be closed until 12:30 p.m.