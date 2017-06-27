US 51 at edge of Clinton, KY blocked due to damaged utility pole - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

US 51 at edge of Clinton, KY blocked due to damaged utility pole

HICKMAN COUNTY, KY -

A portion of US 51 near Clinton, Kentucky is blocked.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say a semi clipped a utility pole along US 51 at the intersection with KY 703 in Hickman County. 

This is at the edge of Clinton.

US 51 is blocked. A detour is being set up via KY 1728.

A utility crew will be repairing the damage.

The road is expected to be closed until 12:30 p.m.

