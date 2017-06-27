Free HIV testing available Tuesday in Paducah

You can get free HIV testing in Paducah on Tuesday.



Heartland CARES, Inc. and Hope Unlimited Family Care Center will be providing the free screenings as part of National HIV Testing Day which is June 27.



The free tests will be done from 10:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. at Hope Unlimited Family Care Center’s Paducah office located at 1101 Jefferson Street.



The test takes about 15 minutes and requires a finger prick.



Those who test position at the clinic will receive free follow-up car immediately.



As an incentive, the first 20 people who come in for a HIV test will receive a $10 Walmart gift card and be eligible to win one of four $50 Walmart gift cards.