Dog lost over Memorial Day weekend returned to family

(KHQ) Families and pets go together like peanut butter and jelly.



"She thinks she's a lap dog like most Mastiffs," Kelly Pistone said.



Hera, the Pistone family's Mastiff, is a floppy, fun-loving dog.



Her story starts Memorial Day weekend at the family's Priest Lake cabin.



"We looked for a few days, looking for her, calling for her, kind of expecting her to come back," Pistone said.



Hera didn't come back that weekend and the family had to come back to their Post Falls home.



"My mom ended up staying for another five days searching for her, we had neighbors out there searching," she said, "I honestly thought that either an animal got to her or somebody had snagged her because there was just no sign."



A month would go by and to the Pistone family's surprise...



