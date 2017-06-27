KY governor reluctantly supports Senate health care overhaul

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin told WVHU radio host Tom Roten on Tuesday the Senate proposal was "not really a good bill" but said it would start the process of giving states more control.More
Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin told WVHU radio host Tom Roten on Tuesday the Senate proposal was "not really a good bill" but said it would start the process of giving states more control.More
Gov. Matt Bevin has filed a motion asking a judge to dismiss a legal challenge to Kentucky's new law banning mandatory union fees in workplaces.More
Gov. Matt Bevin has filed a motion asking a judge to dismiss a legal challenge to Kentucky's new law banning mandatory union fees in workplaces.More
Gov. Matt Bevin's administration has filed emergency regulations that some abortion providers say are designed to shut them down.More
Gov. Matt Bevin's administration has filed emergency regulations that some abortion providers say are designed to shut them down.More
Attorney General Andy Beshear filed a lawsuit in state court on Tuesday challenging Gov. Matt Bevin's recent executive order that abolished and replaced some state education boards.More
Attorney General Andy Beshear filed a lawsuit in state court on Tuesday challenging Gov. Matt Bevin's recent executive order that abolished and replaced some state education boards.More
Aiming to increase food donations, a new Kentucky law will shield stores and other groups donating food to nonprofits from liability.More
Aiming to increase food donations, a new Kentucky law will shield stores and other groups donating food to nonprofits from liability.More
Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin told WVHU radio host Tom Roten on Tuesday the Senate proposal was "not really a good bill" but said it would start the process of giving states more control.More
Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin told WVHU radio host Tom Roten on Tuesday the Senate proposal was "not really a good bill" but said it would start the process of giving states more control.More
Congress' nonpartisan budget referee says the Senate Republican health care bill would leave 22 million additional people uninsured in 2026 compared to President Barack Obama's law.More
Congress' nonpartisan budget referee says the Senate Republican health care bill would leave 22 million additional people uninsured in 2026 compared to President Barack Obama's law.More
Hugging outside the White House Monday, President Donald Trump and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi heralded an increasingly close strategic partnership as the U.S. branded a top militant from neighboring Pakistan as a "global terrorist."More
Hugging outside the White House Monday, President Donald Trump and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi heralded an increasingly close strategic partnership as the U.S. branded a top militant from neighboring Pakistan as a "global terrorist."More
President Donald Trump is meeting with India Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the first time Monday, and the two will make a joint statement around 4 p.m. Central Time.More
President Donald Trump is meeting with India Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the first time Monday, and the two will make a joint statement around 4 p.m. Central Time.More
The Supreme Court is letting the Trump administration enforce its 90-day ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries, overturning lower court orders that blocked it.More
The Supreme Court is letting the Trump administration enforce its 90-day ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries, overturning lower court orders that blocked it.More