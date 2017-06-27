Sara Evans to perform at 2017 Telethon of Stars

Organizers for the annual Lions Club/WPSD Local 6 Telethon of Stars Celebration Concert announced country singer Sara Evans will headline the 2017 concert.

There will be some changes for our 61st Telethon of Stars. The concert is scheduled for September 23 and a recording of the show will air on November 11. We will explain more of those changes in the coming days.

The annual Lions Club/WPSD Local 6 Telethon of Stars Celebration Concert raises money for programs that serve child and adults with special needs.

Sara Evans is an an award winning singer with five #1 singles including "No Place That Far", "Born to Fly", "Suds in the Bucket", "A Real Fine Place to Start", and "A Little Bit Stronger."