Beware false story about bull shark found in Kentucky Lake

Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources wants to warn you about false information.

One fake story that has been generating on social media sites includes "Kentucky Lake Bull Shark Caught." Here's what the article looks like. It's from a website called breakingnews365. It was created for the main purpose of pranking your friends with fake articles.

Sharing articles like this can be dangerous. A quick Facebook search for this article found several users who believed it.

The agency posted Tuesday morning alerting people to this false story. They also wanted to remind people to confirm news before sharing it on social media sites like Facebook.

It's a good reminder that you can't believe everything you see on the internet.