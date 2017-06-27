Woman wanted in Union County, IL may be in west Kentucky

Union County, Illinois sheriff's deputies are looking for a woman who may be in the Paducah, Kentucky area.



The Union County Sheriff's Office is looking for 27-year-old Tiffany Townley, also known as Tiffany Beggs.



Deputies say on April 17, Townley and Braedon Smalley allegedly robbed a homeowner at gunpoint at a rural Union County home.



The two then allegedly returned to the home on May 2nd and burned it down.



Smalley was arrested. Townley is still wanted on charges of arson, home invasion, and armed robbery.



Townley is believed to be in the Paducah, Kentucky area.



She is 5'7", 160 pounds with brown/red hair and blue eyes.



If you have any information on Townley please contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office at (618) 833-5500 or your local police department.