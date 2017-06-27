Powerball and Mega Millions ticket sales to cease in IL if no budget is passed

The Illinois Lottery has announced when Powerball and Mega Million sales will end in the state if a budget is not passed.



The Multi-State Lottery Association has decided to suspend sales of the lotto tickets in Illinois due to a lack of a state budget.



Powerball ticket sales will be suspended at 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28. All Powerball tickets bought before the cut-off time will be valid.



If a budget is passed in Illinois, the Illinois Lottery will work with the Multi-State Lottery Association to get Powerball sales back in the state.



Mega Millions ticket sales will be suspended at 9:45 p.m. on Friday, June 30. All Mega Millions tickets bought before the cut-off time will be valid.



If a budget is passed, ticket sales for Mega Millions will resume.



There will also be a new winner payment policy starting Saturday, July 1 if funding is not approved by the Illinois General Assembly.



Players who have won more than $25,000 from Illinois lottery games will experience a delay in payments.



The Illinois Lottery says they have the funds to cover all winning claims but they need the General Assembly to approve a budget for those prizes to be paid.



All prizes under $25,000 will continue to be paid.