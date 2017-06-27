Melber man accused of assaulting an officer - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Melber man accused of assaulting an officer

By Staff report
MELBER, KY -

A Melber, Kentucky, man was arrested over the weekend on multiple charges after state police say he assaulted an officer. 

State troopers say they responded to a report of a domestic disturbance around 5 p.m. Saturday on Michael Road in Graves County. Troopers took John D. Mahan of Melber into custody. 

Mahan is accused of third degree assault of a police officer, two counts of menacing, resisting arrest, and alcohol intoxication in a public place. He was jailed in the Graves County Jail. 

KSP says the Graves County Sheriff's Office assisted troopers at the scene. 

