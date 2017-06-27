Carbondale man accused of biting, gouging officer sentenced to prison

A Carbondale, Illinois, man who police say bit an officer in March was sentenced Tuesday to six years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated battery of a peace officer.

In March, a Carbondale police officer responded to a report that someone was knocking on the door and windows of a home on East Birch Street. When the officer arrived, he found Devonte Perrian near the front of the home. When the officer tried to arrest Perrian, the man struggled against the officer.

A second officer got to the house, called for more assistance, and then helped the first officer. During the struggle, police say Perrian bit one officer and used his thumbs to gouge at an officer's eyes. Then, he ran.

Perrian pleaded guilty to felony aggravated battery of a peace officer. The Jackson County State's Attorney's Office says he was sentenced on Tuesday, June 27, to serve six years in Illinois prison followed by three years of mandatory supervised release.