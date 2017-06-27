Cory Hutcheson assault charge dropped after woman he handcuffed testifies

Some charges against former Mississippi County, Missouri, sheriff Cory Hutcheson were dropped Tuesday after the judge heard testimony from the 77-year-old woman Hutcheson is accused of assaulting and a highway patrolman who investigated the incident.

Hutcheson was in Mississippi County Court for a preliminary hearing Tuesday regarding two cases brought against him in April: one involving accusations of forgery and the other involving an assault allegation at a salon.

Missouri Assistant Attorney General Greg Goodwin called Bonnie Woods, the woman Hutcheson is accused of assaulting, to the stand. Woods is the sister of the owner of Joyce's Beauty Shop, and a longtime employee there. Hutcheson was charged in April with making a false declaration against Woods, assaulting her and robbing the salon. After hearing her testimony and testimony from the highway patrol officer, Judge Gary Kamp found there was probable cause to set an arraignment date for the robbery charge, but dropped the other two charges.

On the stand, Woods testified that Hutcheson entered the salon in his sheriff's uniform on March 24 to collect the last check of his sister-in-law, Casey Hall, and return appointment papers Hall had that belonged to the shop. She said the sheriff told her he was arresting her for allegedly assaulting Hall and handcuffed her left wrist. She said she and a client in the shop at the time tried to stop the arrest, but did not physically fight the sheriff.

Woods says Hutcheson took the cuff off her wrist, and she saw that she was bleeding from deep cuts. When the Missouri Highway Patrol announced the charges against Hutcheson, the law enforcement agency said Woods had suffered a heart attack because of the incident. In court Tuesday, she testified that she went to the emergency room for the cuts in her wrist, and she later began having what felt like anxiety attacks with chest pains. She testified that she believes she suffered a heart attack.

She said she still has nerve pain in the wrist Hutcheson handcuffed.

When questioned by Hutcheson's lawyer, Scott Rosenblum, Woods said Hall was owed the check, and that she was leaving Joyce's Beauty Shop to start her own salon. Woods said Hall needed to return the appointment papers Woods had asked for because they were the property of the beauty shop.

Rosenblum asked Woods about Hutcheson's allegation that Hall was assaulted by Woods and her sister on March 22. Woods said she and her sister talked with Hall about her decision to leave, but Woods said no one touched the former sheriff's sister-in-law.

Regarding the March 24 incident, Woods said she thought she and Hutcheson would swap the check and the salon's papers at the same time. She said the two of them went back and forth before he cuffed her, again testifying that she resisted being arrested.

Goodwin then called Missouri Highway Patrol Officer Tim Craig to the stand. Craig testified that he interviewed Woods, her sister and Hutcheson in the case, but did not interview Hall. Rosenblum asked Craig if Hutcheson issued probably cause papers before going to the salon, and Craig said he believes Hutcheson did not.

In the other case addressed during Tuesday's hearing, the former sheriff is accused of illegally pinging the cell phones of several members of law enforcement and Circuit Judge David Dolan. Goodwin called Dolan to the stand, and Dolan testified that he never gave Hutcheson permission to ping his phone.

An FBI agent who investigated the accusation that Hutcheson illegally pinged phones while he was a deputy also took the stand. He said Hutcheson admitted to pinging the phones in a 2014 interview. In 2016, the agent testified, Hutcheson was interviewed again, and claimed Keith Moore — who was sheriff at the time — instructed him to ping the phones.

The agent said it was discovered that Hutcheson had notarized the documents he needed to ping the phones. Hutcheson is a notary, but it is illegal to notarize your own documents. He signed his name requesting to ping the phones, and he signed the same documents again as the notary.

Goodwin called an information technology employee for the software used to ping the phones to the stand. He testified that, based on documentation, Hutcheson had pinged phones on multiple occasions.

The assistant AG called the five highway patrolmen whose phones were pinged to the stand —David Patton, Scott Stoelting, Bud Cooper, and Jay Holcomb. They each testified that there phones were pinged by Hutcheson and that they did not give him permission to ping them. They each testified that they found their phone numbers in a document of all the numbers Hutcheson pinged.

Moore, the former Mississippi County sheriff, was the final witness called to the stand Tuesday. Moore said he learned from the FBI that Hutcheson had pinged phones. He testified he never told Hutcheson to ping the phones. Moore said Hutcheson gave him a typed explanation about why he pinged the phones. Moore testified that he talked to Hutcheson about the issue rather than disciplining him, and he spoke to the FBI on Hutcheson's behalf during the investigation.

Rosenblume noted that Moore and Hutcheson were political rivals during the 2016 election for sheriff and nothing was done in the investigation until Hutcheson won the election.

Moore testified that he is not receiving anything from the AG's office in exchange for his testimony.

Kamp said he'll review all the evidence in that case, and he'll decide soon if there's enough evidence to move forward. Hutcheson is also charged with multiple counts of forgery and tampering with computer data in that case.

In the case involving the beauty shop, arraignment is set for 9 a.m. on July 11.

Last week, a request the Missouri Attorney General's Office made to revoke Hutcheson's bond was denied. The AG's office said Hutcheson had violated the terms of his bond, but Kamp found the state didn't provide enough evidence to prove that.