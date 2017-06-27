Family says body found in abandoned South Fulton home is Curtis Brown

Family members of 47-year-old Curtis Brown say he is the person who was found dead in an abandoned home on Monday. They said they'd been searching for him for more than a month.

Law enforcement found the body on Monday. They removed it from an abandoned home on College Street in South Fulton, Tennessee.

The discovery brought an end to a search that went on for more than 30 days.

"I feel sick to my stomach, because we've been looking for him for so long," said Brown's cousin, Vnasha Brown.

Vnasha said it's hard to imagine her cousin may have been in an abandoned house not far from her home all along.

"I'm sick, and I don't want to show it on here, but we were real close real close," Vnasha said.

Vnasha said Monday morning she found out Brown had died after a public works employee who knows the family found his body.

"This is a shock to the whole town, the whole town. It's a shock. He's a very kind, nice, sweet person. Everybody loved him," Vnasha said. Now, the family wants answers.

The Union City Police Department says Brown was wanted on child sex abuse charges involving multiple victims. Earlier this month, the police department sent a news release notifying people to be on the look out for him. Because juveniles are involved, very limited information can be released about the case.

His arrest record shows he has a lengthy criminal past of disorderly conduct charges.

While the family says the body is Brown's, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says it could be weeks before the autopsy is complete and the identify of the body is officially confirmed.