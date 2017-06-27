Chase Elliott signs extension through 2022 with Hendrick

Chase Elliott has signed a four-year contract extension to drive for Hendrick Motorsports through 2022.



The current contract ran through 2018 for Elliott, driver of the iconic No. 24 Chevrolet.



Elliott originally signed with Hendrick Motorsports as a development driver in February 2011 as a 15-year-old high school freshman. He replaced Jeff Gordon last year in the Cup Series and was the top rookie. Elliott qualified for the playoffs and had 10 top-five finishes and 17 top-10s. He also won two poles, including the season-opening Daytona 500.



He is currently sixth in the Cup standings, but still seeking his first series victory.



Elliott is the son of NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.