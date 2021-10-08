10/8 Gridiron Glory - Part 1
10/8 Gridiron Glory - Part 2

Below is a list of reported high school football scores from Friday, October 8th:

Kentucky:

South Warren 41, McCracken County 0

Paducah Tilghman 28, Henry County 14

Murray 76, Ballard Memorial 6

Hopkins Central 30, Calloway County 29

Crittenden County 50, Trigg County 15

Caldwell County 61, Fort Campbell 6

Tennessee:

Dresden 33, McEwen 8

McKenzie 57, Gleason 16

Greenfield 46, Bruceton Central 0

Martin Westview 49, Huntingdon 30

Illinois:

Benton 48, Massac County 12

Carterville 54, Madison 32

Murphysboro 64, Harrisburg 14

Herrin 16, West Frankfort 6

Marion 37, Centralia 6

Johnston City 35, Sesser-Valier 14

Carmi-White County 44, Eldorado 30

Althoff Catholic 21, Carbondale 3