Below is a list of reported high school football scores from Friday, October 8th:
Kentucky:
South Warren 41, McCracken County 0
Paducah Tilghman 28, Henry County 14
Murray 76, Ballard Memorial 6
Hopkins Central 30, Calloway County 29
Crittenden County 50, Trigg County 15
Caldwell County 61, Fort Campbell 6
Tennessee:
Dresden 33, McEwen 8
McKenzie 57, Gleason 16
Greenfield 46, Bruceton Central 0
Martin Westview 49, Huntingdon 30
Illinois:
Benton 48, Massac County 12
Carterville 54, Madison 32
Murphysboro 64, Harrisburg 14
Herrin 16, West Frankfort 6
Marion 37, Centralia 6
Johnston City 35, Sesser-Valier 14
Carmi-White County 44, Eldorado 30
Althoff Catholic 21, Carbondale 3