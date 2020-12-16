PADUCAH — West Kentucky Community and Technical College is thanking MacKenzie Scott, for donating $15 million to the school. Scott is the 18th richest person in the world, and is the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Her donation is the largest donation in the college's history.
Since the pandemic started, WKCTC has seen a drop in enrollment. WKCTC President Anton Reece says the donation will help them provide more resources for their students.
"This gift is a generational, transformative gift because it gives us the flexibility to really meet individuals in real time in the rural areas of our region, our diverse populations, and lower socioeconomic," Reece said.
The $15 million donation is unrestricted, which means the college is able to use the money however they see fit. Reece said WKCTC's first priority is finding out how it will benefit its diverse student body the most.
"With that, though, comes the complex challenges, though, of meeting not only the academic needs, but the non-academic needs. And COVID has certainly illuminated and in some ways exacerbated that gap," Reece said. "So this is an incredible opportunity, because it comes a long with more resources. The more resources you have, utilized well toward good stewardship, is the more that you can meet those needs to enhance student success."
The donation could also benefit the surrounding region through economic development opportunities.
"I would argue, pound for pound, that we not only punch above our weight, but we can transform the commonwealth as far as I'm concerned," Reece said. "And in some ways, nationally, pound for pound for a region, with the number of persons that we have and the resources that we have, we need to be writing the next chapter if you will of our history."
WKCTC will be releasing specific details on how the money will be spent in the coming weeks. Some funding will be used to start partnerships with local nonprofits to help students complete education and workforce training.