Harvick wins at New Hampshire in thriller

Kevin Harvick used a bump-and-run on Kyle Busch with seven laps left in a thrilling battle of two of NASCAR’s dominant drivers to win Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Harvick put his Ford bumper on the left side of Busch’s Toyota and nudged the leader out of the way in the corner for the move of the race in another stellar showing for the leader of the Big Three.

Harvick won for the sixth time this season and went 1-2 in some order with Busch for the ninth time. Busch has five wins and Martin Truex Jr. has four to separate themselves from the rest of the pack. Truex finished fourth.

Aric Almirola, having a career year in the No. 10 Ford, finished third. Almirola led for more than 40 laps and had his second career win in sight but was derailed by a poor pit stop and a botched restart that cost him.

Most drivers have to be perfect this season to catch either of the Big Three.

Harvick was in New Hampshire.