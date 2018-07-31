Salukis gearing up for trip to Cuba

Next week, the Southern Illinois Salukis men’s basketball team will travel to Cuba, where they play three games against the Cuban National Team.

It will be the Salukis first overseas basketball trip since they went to Canada in 2008. The NCAA allows basketball programs to take one foreign trip every four years.

“It is a business trip,” said junior guard Aaron Cook. “For me, first of all it is basketball first. Then once we are done with our three games then it can be to have fun. Ultimately it is a great experience and we have to take full advantage of that you know. Understand that this is a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Southern Illinois will have six seniors on this years team coming off of a second place finish in the Missouri Valley Conference last year. Which is why head coach Barry Hinson thought it was the right time for an overseas trip.

“We didn’t want to take a foreign trip until the time was right,” he said. “The time is right now. We have six seniors and a group we feel like is a veteran group. There are two things you could actually do on this. You can help your season, or you can ruin your season. Those that have said it will ruin your season, are guys who said you come back and don’t take a break and you go right into basketball and then you lose your legs and you wear out in January or February. We wont do that. ”

SIU will play three games over the course of three day’s that will begin on Monday afternoon. Following those games, the Salukis will hold a youth basketball camp and take salsa lessons before returning home the following weekend.