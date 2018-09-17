Foley completing long journey from Australia to college football

Against Missouri in the season opener, UT Martin freshman Joey Foley had his first collegiate punt.

“Just trying to take in the whole experience,” Foley said about the game. “First kick wasn’t the best but can only go up from here I suppose.”

That first kick went just 15 yards.

However, that short distance doesn’t even compare to the journey the Australian native had to make just to get to Martin, not to mention that he arrived on campus just five days before the season opener.

“We were in need of a punter and fast,” UT Martin head coach Jason Simpson said. “We had been in touch with ProKick Australia Football Academy in Melbourne. We called them to find Joey.”

“I only got the call about three or four weeks ago,” said Foley. “They needed a punter get here as quick as possible. By the time I fell asleep Monday night, I had been awake for 52 hours.”

Foley began kicking just two years ago, but got a much later start than most punters usually do. That is because at 34-years old, Foley is the oldest freshman in the nation.

“He is a young 34, if that is a true word,” Simpson said. “I know I was at that age as a first time head coach.”

“It is something I have always wanted to do,” said Foley. “But just never had the opportunity when I was at school or even after school.”

In order to live out his dream of playing in college, he had to leave everything behind in Australia. That included his wife and two young children.

“It has been challenging that is for sure,” he said about being without his family. “When this opening came up I told my wife, if this isn’t something you want to pursue then I will stop. She has been 100 percent behind me.”

Good news for him, his family will join him in October, but until then, Foley is focused on trying to fulfill a dream. No matter how old he is.

“Better late than never I suppose,” he said.