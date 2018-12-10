Kentucky drops ten spots in latest AP Poll

Kansas has returned to No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 following Gonzaga’s loss to Tennessee.

The Jayhawks received 57 first-place votes from a 65-person media panel on Monday despite struggling to get past New Mexico State.

No. 2 Duke received four first-places votes, with No. 3 Tennessee, No. 4 Gonzaga, No. 5 Michigan and No. 6 Michigan getting one each.

Kansas (8-0) was preseason No. 1, but dropped a spot after Duke rolled over Kentucky to open the college basketball season.

Gonzaga, the top-ranked team after beating the Blue Devils at the Maui Invitational, fell back after a 76-73 loss to the Vols Sunday in Phoenix.

No. 7 Nevada, Auburn, Michigan State and Florida State round out the top 10.

