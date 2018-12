Kentucky places three on AP All-American team

The 2018 AP All-America team:

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback – Kyler Murray, junior, Oklahoma

Running backs – Jonathan Taylor, sophomore, Wisconsin; Darrell Henderson, junior, Memphis

Tackles – Jonah Williams, junior, Alabama; Mitch Hyatt, senior, Clemson

Guards – Beau Benzschawel, senior, Wisconsin; Bunchy Stallings, senior, Kentucky

Center – Garrett Bradbury, senior, North Carolina State

Tight end – Jace Sternberger, junior, Texas A&M

Wide receivers – Jerry Jeudy, sophomore, Alabama; Marquise Brown, junior, Oklahoma

All-purpose player – Rondale Moore, freshman, Purdue

Kicker – Andre Szmyt, freshman, Syracuse

DEFENSE

Ends – Clelin Ferrell, junior, Clemson; Sutton Smith, junior, Northern Illinois

Tackles – Quinnen Williams, junior, Alabama; Christian Wilkins, senior, Clemson

Linebackers – Josh Allen, senior, Kentucky; Devin White, junior, LSU; Ben Burr-Kirven, senior, Washington

Cornerbacks – Deandre Baker, senior, Georgia; Julian Love, junior, Notre Dame

Safeties – Grant Delpit, sophomore, LSU; Deionte Thompson, junior, Alabama

Punter – Braden Mann, junior, Texas A&M

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback – Tua Tagovailoa, sophomore, Alabama

Running backs – Travis Etienne, sophomore, Clemson; Trayveon Williams, junior, Texas A&M

Tackles – Dalton Risner, senior, Kansas State; Andrew Thomas, sophomore, Georgia

Guards – Dru Samia, senior, Oklahoma; Michael Dieter, senior, Wisconsin

Center – Ross Piersbacher, senior, Alabama

Tight end – T.J. Hockenson, sophomore, Iowa

Wide receivers – Tylan Wallace, sophomore, Oklahoma State; Andy Isabella, senior, Massachusetts

All-purpose player – Greg Dortch, sophomore, Wake Forest

Kicker – Cole Tracy, senior, LSU

DEFENSE

Ends – Montez Sweat, senior, Mississippi State; Jachai Polite, junior, Florida

Tackles – Jerry Tillery, senior, Notre Dame; Gerald Willis III, senior, Miami

Linebackers – Devin Bush, junior, Michigan; David Long Jr., junior, West Virginia; Joe Dineen, senior, Kansas

Cornerbacks – Greedy Williams, sophomore, LSU; Byron Murphy, sophomore, Washington

Safeties – Taylor Rapp, junior, Washington; Amani Hooker, junior, Iowa

Punter – Mitch Wishnowsky, senior, Utah

THIRD TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks – Dwayne Haskins, sophomore, Ohio State

Running backs – Benny Snell, junior, Kentucky; Eno Benjamin, sophomore, Arizona State

Tackles – Andre Dillard, senior, Washington State; Cody Ford, junior, Oklahoma

Guards – Terrone Prescod, senior, North Carolina State; Chris Lindstrom, senior, Boston College

Center – Michael Jordan, junior, Ohio State

Tight end – Noah Fant, junior, Iowa

Wide Receivers – A.J. Brown, junior, Mississippi; David Sills IV, senior, West Virginia

All-purpose player – J.J. Taylor, sophomore, Arizona

Kicker – Matt Gay, senior, Utah

DEFENSE

Ends – Chase Winovich, senior, Michigan; Jaylon Ferguson, senior, Louisiana Tech

Tackles – Jeffery Simmons, junior, Mississippi State; Ed Oliver, junior, Houston

Linebackers – Paddy Fisher, sophomore, Northwestern; David Woodward, sophomore, Utah State; Te’Von Coney, senior, Notre Dame

Cornerbacks – Hamp Cheevers, junior, Boston College; Lavert Hill, junior, Michigan

Safeties – Andre Cisco, freshman, Syracuse; Jonathan Abram, senior, Mississippi State

Punter – Jason Smith, sophomore, Cincinnati

Selection panel: Rob Asmussen, Champaign (Ill.) News-Gazette; Matt Baker, Tampa Bay (Fla.) Times; Michael Barber, Richmond (Va.) Times-Dispatch; Matt Brown, The Athletic; Robert Cessna, Bryan-College Station (Texas) Eagle; Rece Davis, ESPN; Pat Dooley, Gainesville (Fla.) Sun; Scott Hamilton, WECT-TV (Wilmington, N.C.); Eric Hansen, The South Bend (Ind.) Tribune; Brian Howell, Buffzone.com, Boulder (Colo.) Daily Camera; Rob Long, WJZ FM 105.7 The Fan Baltimore; Sean Manning, The Dominion Post (Morgantown, W.Va.); Conor O’Neill, Winston-Salem (N.C.) Journal; Soren Petro, 810 WHB Kansas City, Mo.; Keith Sargeant, NJ.Com/Star-Ledger; Jon Wilner, San Jose (Calif.) Mercury News.

