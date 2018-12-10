Williams earning extra playing time with Murray State

When senior forward Anthony Smith went down for the season, Murray State head coach Matt McMahon said that he was looking for someone to step up to fill his role.

One of those players to do that has been freshman KJ Williams. Williams played a season high 16 minutes in the Racers 64-42 win over Middle Tennessee on Saturday, scoring eight points.

Williams earned that playing time based off of what McMahon has seen in practice.

“He has brought consistency from and energy and effort standpoint,” McMahon said of Williams during practice. “Understanding angles in the post. He had some really good post ups on Saturday night where he sealed off the zone. Had another basket in the second half where he ducked his man in and Shaq hit him with a nice post feed for a layup. And just finishing plays. I know we talked a lot about that after the Alabama game where we struggled to finish some plays in traffic verses their athleticism. He has done a very nice job of that in practice.”

Williams along with juniors Mike Davis and Darnell Cowart split time filling in for Smith in that win over the Blue Raiders.

Each of those three are expected to do the same when Murray State travels to Southern Illinois on Wednesday.