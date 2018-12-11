SIU’s Hinson compares Morant to past Racer guards

As Southern Illinois prepares to host Murray State on Wednesday night, all eyes in Carbondale are on Racer point guard Ja Morant.

Morant is the latest in a long line of great point guards to come out of Murray State in the last decade. From Isaiah Canaan to Cameron Payne to Jonathan Stark, Morant is the latest of Racer standouts. SIU coach Barry Hinson knew plenty about Canaan, and coached against Payne and Stark. Tuesday, Hinson compared Morant to his predecessors.

“He reminds me of more Canaan than anyone,” Hinson said “But of all the guys we just mentioned, he’s the best of all of those guys getting downhill. He attacks the basket. I’m just trying to think, I’ve been in this business 38 years, very few players that I can remember that attack the basket as aggressive as he does. I’ve said this, and I’ll say it again: he’s worth the price of admission. Our fans are going to get to see a really good basketball player tomorrow night. I hope they also get to see some really good basketball players dressed in white, too.”

The Racers and Salukis will play at 7:00pm Wednesday at the SIU Arena.