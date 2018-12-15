Buchanan, Brown lead Murray State past Jackson State 74-57

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) – Shaq Buchanan hit three 3-pointers and scored 19 points and Tevin Brown sank four 3s on his way to 16 points to propel Murray State to a 74-57 victory over Jackson State on Saturday night.

Ja Morant finished with a career-high 14 assists to go with 10 points for the Racers (7-1).

Chris Howell’s layup pulled Jackson State within 23-22 with 6:28 left in the first half, but Brion Sanchious and Buchanan had 3-point plays to spark an 11-2 run and the Racers led 34-24 at intermission. Buchanan hit back-to-back 3s to give the Racers a 46-30 lead with 16:06 left to play and the Tigers could get no closer than 11 from there.

Howell topped the Tigers (2-9) with 17 points and 10 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season.

Murray State has forced 55 turnovers in its last three games, including 15 by the Tigers.

