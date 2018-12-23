Murray State feeling good heading to the break

As Murray State heads into the Christmas Break, the Racers have one non-conference game left before they open Ohio Valley Conference play January 3rd against Morehead State. While there is certainly some disappointment coming off Saturday’s 93-88 loss at #7 Auburn, all-in-all, if you’re a Murray State fan, you have to feel good about your team.

Saturday’s script against Auburn was very similar to the Racers’ game against Alabama last month. Murray State held an early, saw it get away to the point where it looked like they might lose by 20, and then made a mad dash to the finish line and almost pulled off the road upset. Either way, the Racers showed against a pair of SEC teams, including the #7 team in the country, they belong on that court.

Murray State is 9-2, and will likely be 10-2 after playing Bethel, heading into conference play. That’ll be their best non-conference start since 2012 when they started the year 23-0. For Murray State coach Matt McMahon, his feelings toward his team are pretty simple.

“I love our team,” McMahon said. “I think we’ve got great players. We share some of the traits in our locker room that I think lead to winning. We have great unselfishness, we have toughness, we have guys who compete. We have guys who want to get better and guys who are about winning. That’s my takeaway. Credit to Auburn. Great win for them. But I’m proud of our guys, and excited for our opportunities moving forward when we get back from Christmas. I want them to go enjoy their Christmas and have the time of their lives with their families. But when we come back, we’ll finish up our non-conference schedule on the 29th, and then get ready for the nine-week journey of OVC play.”

The Racers return to the court December 29th vs. Bethel.