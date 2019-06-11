Murray State basketball headed to The Bahamas this summer

Every four years, college basketball teams get the opportunity to take a summer trip out of the country to play a few exhibition games. In 2011 and 2015, the Murray State Racers traveled to Canada. This summer, they’re headed to The Bahamas.

Murray State will compete in three exhibition games against Bahamas Select teams on August 9, 10, and 11 at Kendal Isaacs National Gymnasium.

“The trip to The Bahamas is going to be a great experience for our players and everyone in our program,” said Racers’ Head Coach Matt McMahon said in a statement. “It will give us an opportunity to practice ten days this summer and get valuable game competition in August. With five newcomers and two players returning from season ending injuries, the timing could not be better for us. The trip will really help us build our team, on and off the basketball court, in preparation for the 2019-20 season.”

The Racers have won 54 games in the last two seasons, winning a pair of Ohio Valley Conference championships and playing in two NCAA Tournaments.