PADUCAH — The 64th annual Lions Clubs/WPSD Local 6 Telethon of Stars wrapped up nearly two weeks ago, but donations are still being accepted. As of Tuesday, nearly $102,000 has been raised.
Your telethon donations will help provide services for children and adults with disabilities by benefiting Easterseals West Kentucky and the UT Martin Infant Stimulation Program.
As of Tuesday, this year's telethon has raised $101,849.87.
This year, donations have been accepted by text and by mail. Just text "telethon" to 50155 or mail your donation to Telethon of Stars, c/o Independence Bank, PO Box 966, Paducah, KY 42002.
For more information about this year's telethon, and to watch the Telethon of Stars special in full, visit wpsdlocal6.com/2020_telethon_of_stars.