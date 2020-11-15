CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Fifty new COVID-19 cases were reported in Calloway County over the weekend.
The Calloway County Health Department reported 20 new cases Saturday, and 30 new cases Sunday. This, after the county had 43 new cases Friday, 46 new cases Thursday, and 24 new cases Wednesday, 30 new cases Tuesday and five new cases Monday — adding up to a seven-day total of 198 cases.
The health department also reported the county's 14th virus-related death Tuesday.
To date, Calloway County has ad 1,358 cases.
Among the county's active cases, the health department said 205 people are in isolation in their homes, and 13 people are hospitalized with the illness.
Murray-Calloway County Hospital performs the majority of COVID-19 tests in the county. The health department said the hospital's positivity rate is 10.91% as of Thursday, Nov. 12.
The county is in the COVID-19 red zone, with 64.5 average daily cases per 100,000 residents, according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health's latest incident rate map, released Sunday.