The money you helped raise for the 64th Telethon of Stars was distributed to area organizations Monday. In the 2020 Lions Clubs/WPSD Telethon of Stars, you helped raise more than $140,000.
Organizers say they raised more money than expected this year amid the pandemic.
"You look at what happened this year, we outdid the year before, learned something about how to make this thing happen, greater excitement coming. We overcame. We did what we had to do to make it happen we can do this thing," 2020 Telethon Co-Chair Richard Beck says.
Monday, more than $121,000 was given to Easterseals West Kentucky. Easterseals West Kentucky CEO Danny Carroll explained what the money they received will go towards.
"This will come in handy and help us to continue our programs and help us to keep on a course to our future," Carroll said. "We have some pretty exciting plans that we are looking at in the future years, and every penny will help us to be able to fulfill the visions that we have for our organization. So, it is crucial, and we are very grateful for everyone who stepped up to contribute to this that will help us further our mission."
Carroll says Easterseals West Kentucky is currently looking at the expansion of children's autism services.
The Paducah Lions Club is working with southern Illinois area Lions Clubs to create a special account to use for the area's $7,646.56 in telethon donations. They'll use the fund for people with special needs in their communities.
The University of Tennessee at Martin's Infant Stimulation program received more than $2,300.
No date has been set yet for this year's Telethon of Stars. Once we learn details about that, we'll be sure to let you know.