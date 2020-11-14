PADUCAH — The 64th Annual Lions Clubs/WPSD Local 6 Telethon of Stars airs tonight on WPSD Local 6!
The program will run from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tune in to Local 6 to watch on air, or check back to this story to watch it streaming online.
Your donations will help provide services for children and adults with disabilities by benefiting Easterseals West Kentucky and the University of Tennessee at Martin’s Infant Stimulation Program.
Entertainers at this year’s telethon include:
- Classy and Grassy, a bluegrass and country music trio from Marion, Kentucky.
- Headliner Eric Horner, a Paducah native who has toured the world singing and playing guitar, playing and providing backup vocals for artists including Lee Greenwood, Shania Twain, Wynonna Judd and Brad Paisley.
- Donovan "Teddy Bear" Woods, a vocalist, songwriter, and musician who currently entertains regularly at T. Lawson's and Patti's restaurants in Grand Rivers, Kentucky.
- The Golden Echoes, a musical ministry that has celebrated the Gospel message while singing God's praises for about 48 years.
- Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Shea Nickell, who currently serves as international director for Lions Clubs International.
- Grace Craft, a Paducah native who plays guitar and piano.
- John Tate, a southern Illinois native and guitarist who has played professionally for a number of years, traveling as part of Motor Racing Outreach with NASCAR and entertaining at local events and venues.
Here's the schedule for tonight's show:
- 6:30 – Opening Prayer
- 6:31 – Instrumental Open
- 6:38 – Classy & Grassy
- 7:05 – Donovan
- 7:40 – Golden Echoes
- 8:03 – John Tate
- 8:23 – Shea Nickell
- 8:54 – Grace Craft
- 9:33 – “Flashback” performance from Lauren Alaina
- 9:50 – “Flashback” performance from Phil Vassar
- Headliner Eric Horner will perform throughout the night
You can donate by texting TELETHON to 50155. You can also mail your donation to: Telethon of Stars, c/o Independence Bank, PO Box 966, Paducah, KY 42002. Click here for more information about the Telethon of Stars.