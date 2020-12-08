You may win a house. You will, for sure, help a child with cancer.
The groundbreaking for the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway will be on Thursday, Dec. 10. You can watch it live at WPSD Local 6 Midday.
Every year, we work with vendors to build and giveaway a home to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
This year’s home will be at The Paddock at the Oaks, at 111 Canter Court, Paducah, KY 42001.
Proceeds benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Giveaway conducted by ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Kentucky Charitable Gaming License #ORG0001624.