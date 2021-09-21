WASHINGTON, D.C. — Job security and economic impact are two direct results of continued cleanup work at the Department of Energy Paducah site.
They were also the focus of Tuesday’s talks on Capitol Hill as part of the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual D.C. fly-in.
So what were the big developments from Tuesday’s high level talks between the DOE and the chamber's delegation?
Here's the biggest takeaway: Close relationships in Washington will help fund current cleanup projects and plan for the future.
Members of the chamber’s delegation made their way to the U.S. Capitol early Tuesday morning. Later, inside the Capitol Visitors’ Center, members gathered to hear from DOE Deputy Secretary David Turk.
We were allowed to record video of the meeting, but not record Turk’s remarks. However, I sat in and can tell you that Turk thanked the chamber and multiple local contractors in attendance for their continued cleanup process.
Chamber President Sandra Wilson and McCracken County Commissioner Eddie Jones discussed possible funding for a plan to reindustrialize parts of the DOE property, which could include selling nickel that remains on site.
“Obviously, we want the cleanup to occur, but there’s 3,500 acres, some of which actually be possessed now. Four Rivers does possess it right now. So, how do we — can we plug it into our inventory of property for jobs and economic development and when can we start that process?” Jones said. “It’s a long game. It’s important that we elevate the conversation, and I think we elevate the amount knowledge as the public know about it. So, we’re all talking about it. And we’ll lead forward by doing that.”
A funding request for a study on possible future plans for the DOE site, aside from cleanup, is $2 million.