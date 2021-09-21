WASHINGTON, D.C. — Industries you and your family rely on for a paycheck, higher education and infrastructure funding: Congressman James Comer, who represents Kentucky’s First District, covered it all during an address Tuesday to the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s D.C. fly-in group in the Capitol.
Where does Comer stand on the pending infrastructure bill still being debated in Washington?
At the end of the day, he’s in favor of infrastructure for the country that would benefit Kentucky, but not at this high a cost.
The congressman addressed the Paducah chamber’s D.C. fly-in group inside the visitors’ center on Capitol Hill. He covered a host of topics and explained his reasoning behind his position on the infrastructure.
“I understand the Chamber supports it. I support it. But when you look at: do I support this budget reconciliation bill of $4.5 trillion, the overwhelming majority which I would define as unnecessary spending, major tax increases across the board? I do not support that,” Comer said.
The congressman also took a moment to reflect on the COVID-19 pandemic. Specifically, how hospitals in Kentucky, especially rural ones in his district, stayed in operation thanks to federal money.
“You can’t imagine how much money came into the first congressional district to the hospitals in the CARES Act,” Comer said. “You had hospitals not far from the ones in Paducah that were struggling before COVID, and because of a lot of the mandates you can’t have elective surgeries and things like that. That really made some of the hospitals struggle even more.”
One thing Comer and others who spoke to the group Tuesday did say is how nice it was to be back talking face to face with groups like the chamber delegation while following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.