WASHINGTON, D.C. — In Washington, a solemn and somber remembrance is on display honoring those who’ve died from COVID-19.
In D.C. Monday morning, we captured video of white flags at the foot of the Washington Monument. Each white flag represents a life lost to COVID-19. One of the flags reads “For my dear husband Richard. I will always love you. Yours with love, Sandra.”
David Kidd of Tulsa, Oklahoma, visited the memorial display on Monday. He said it’s “very serene and jarring, just the magnitude – number of people who’ve died.”
It’s a moving tribute to those we've lost because of the pandemic.
As of Monday, the illness has killed roughly as many Americans as the 1918-19 Spanish flu pandemic: about 657,000.
