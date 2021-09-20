WASHINGTON, D.C. — In Washington, a solemn and somber remembrance is on display honoring those who’ve died from COVID-19.

WHITE FLAGS1.jpg

In D.C. Monday morning, we captured video of white flags at the foot of the Washington Monument. Each white flag represents a life lost to COVID-19. One of the flags reads “For my dear husband Richard. I will always love you. Yours with love, Sandra.”

WHITE FLAGS2.jpg

David Kidd of Tulsa, Oklahoma, visited the memorial display on Monday. He said it’s “very serene and jarring, just the magnitude – number of people who’ve died.”

It’s a moving tribute to those we've lost because of the pandemic. 

FLAGS3.jpg

As of Monday, the illness has killed roughly as many Americans as the 1918-19 Spanish flu pandemic: about 657,000. 

MORE DETAILS: COVID has killed about as many Americans as the 1918-19 flu