A lot of local folks spent Monday criss-crossing our nation's capital, advocating for the local community.
This marked day one in the books for the Paducah Chamber's DC Fly In. That's a delegation of business owners, elected leaders and others organized by the Paducah Chamber that travels to DC yearly in search of federal support and money for local projects and initiatives. Local 6 reporter Todd Faulkner, who’s in DC covering the Fly-In with Photojournalist Mason Watkins, says a lot of advocacy is happening in Washington that directly impacts everyone's way of life back home.
On Monday, the 65 member delegation divided into six groups, ready to build relationships with a number of agencies.
One group met with Americans for the Arts. Members discussed how arts and culture are a major economic driver in communities like Paducah, as well as how they'll play an important role in the mental health recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. Another small breakout group focused on the inland waterways, which sustain and create about 540 thousand jobs nationwide. Also discussed was the considerable amount of federal funding to complete the Kentucky Lock and Dam, with hopes of getting it online soon.
Tuesday will be a busy day, beginning with a visit to the Department of Energy. A tentative meeting is scheduled with DOE Secretary Jennifer Granholm to discuss cleanup funding and future plans for the DOE Paducah Site. Members of the delegation will also meet face-to-face with U.S. Rep. James Comer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and Sen. Rand Paul.