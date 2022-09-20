WASHINGTON — "I love you guys" — those words Tuesday from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to a 65-member delegation in Washington, D.C., representing Paducah and McCracken County.
The group is there as part of the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce's annual D.C. Fly-In.
It's a time when business leaders, elected officials and others travel to our nation's capital to rally federal support and money for local projects and initiatives.
McConnell delivered remarks to the group on the last day of the trip.
The senate minority leader greeted the delegation and updated the group on activity on the hill that could impact not just Kentucky but the entire nation.
"It's not an overstatement to say how much I love you guys, and how much I appreciate you, because you all have been so consistently aggressive for so long,” McConnell said. Consistently aggressive in asking for Department of Energy Paducah site cleanup funding and asking for financial support to build a new terminal at Barkley Regional Airport.
"The squeaky wheel does get the grease, and you all have been effective leaders over and over and over again,” McConnell said.
McConnell also weighed in on the upcoming midterm elections.
"I think it's going to be pretty close. The American people are basically 50/50. The senate is 50/50,” McConnell said. "It is an advantage to the majority. I’ve been majority leader, as you know. I’ve been the minority leader. Majority’s better.”
The delegation also met with several other lawmakers while in D.C. Among them — Republican Congressman James Comer of Kentucky's First District and Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul.
Paul spent most of his time with the chamber questioning the federal and state responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Dr. Anthony Fauci's recommendations.
He also talked about inflation and the federal government's overspending.
Later, he weighed in on why he doesn't support South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham's proposed national abortion ban after 15 weeks.
"It's really going to happen at the state level. There aren't enough votes up here to pass an amendment to prohibit abortion nationally. There's also not enough votes up here to legalize it nationally. And I think that's true of a lot of states, but I think the states are going to figure this out," Paul said.
Paul went on to say that he believes there's an 80% chance the House flips Republican — but not the Senate.
Comer discussed a range of topics.
If the House flips Republican in the midterms, Comer will likely become chair of the House Oversight Committee. He promised high level investigations.
He said he also hears from his constituents all the time about federal bureaucracy, something he plans to address.
"Dealing with never ending, changing rules and regulations, never ending compliance requirements, whether you are in education, whether you're in financial services, transportation, regardless of the business," Comer said.