WASHINGTON — Focus on the cleanup now and continue to think about what the future holds: That's the two-pronged approach by the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce's D.C. Fly-In group Tuesday involving the Department Of Energy Paducah site.
The 65-member delegation is in day two of its trip. They met at the DOE Tuesday to discuss continued federal funding and support for cleanup.
We join the group every year as the delegation visits the Capitol to rally for federal support for local projects and initiatives.
Overall, Tuesday's meeting went well. Delegation leaders made clear they look forward to continued support and whatever the future holds.
One by one, carload after carload, all 65 members of the chamber group arrived at the Department of Energy Tuesday morning.
Our camera wasn't allowed inside but these chamber photos show the group meeting with DOE's Ike White and Todd Shrader, and participating in a question and answer session with Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce President Sandra Wilson.
"We've been asking for the last three years. We've got a plus-up of about $40 million in addition to what we should be getting, so that pushes us up to about $320 million for the cleanup efforts there. It allows us to do more work," Wilson says.
As one of the area's largest employers, that secures jobs in the west Kentucky region.
Along with funding continued cleanup at the doe site, the delegation made clear it's interested in any future projects at the property
"We also talked today about $2 million grant request that we have in to the Department of Energy to begin a roadmap. We call it a roadmap because it's for developing the future plans for the site. There's a lot of land out there. We need to know what buildings, just more about the buildings that are there, more about the land out there, more about economic development work that we can begin to do on the site," Wilson says.